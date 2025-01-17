MELBOURNE, Australia — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and her New Zealand teammates Erin Routliffe have reached the third round of women's doubles at the Australian Open.

The second-seeded duo earned a three-set win (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) over Britain's Maia Lumsden and Czechia's Anna Siskova.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the 2023 US Open champions and 2024 Wimbledon finalists, hit 30 winners to their opponents' 14 and won more points on second serve by a margin of 72 per cent to 45.

They reached the semifinals last year in Melbourne where they were ousted by Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Dabrowski, 32, won the Australian Open mixed doubles crown with Croatia's Mate Pavic in 2018.

She's ranked No. 3 in the world in women's doubles. The Canadian recently revealed she underwent breast cancer treatment last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025