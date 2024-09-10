Germany defeats Slovakia with clean sweep in Davis Cup opener

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Even without world No. 2 Alexander Zverev, Germany defeated Slovakia 3-0 on Tuesday and Canada beat Argentina as the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals kicked off.

Four groups will play across four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group will advance.

Germany and Slovakia were the first teams in action on Tuesday playing in China in Group C, which also includes the United States. The U.S. plays China on Wednesday.

Germany sent out Maximilian Marterer in the first singles match and the 104th-ranked player won 6-4, 7-5 against Lukas Klein. German Yannick Hanfmann then saved a match point and fought back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Jozef Kovalik in the second singles match.

U.S. Open finalists Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz completed the German win by claiming the doubles match 7-5, 6-3 against Klein and Igor Zelenay.

After finishing runner-up the past two years, Australia is again among the favorites and later took on France in Group B in the Spanish town of Valencia. Among other big names competing this week are Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and British player Jack Draper, who made it to the U.S. Open semifinals last week.

Italy beat Australia for the 2023 title.

Playing in Group D, Denis Shapovalov converted all four break points to defeat Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 and give Canada an early lead. Felix Auger-Aliassime then beat Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis