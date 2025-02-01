Hungary leads Canada 2-0 in Davis Cup qualifier

MONTREAL - Canada must overcome a 2-0 deficit against Hungary to advance in the Davis Cup men's team tennis tournament.

Fabian Marozsan defeated Alexis Galarneau before Marton Fucsovics toppled Gabriel Diallo on Saturday at IGA Stadium, giving Hungary a commanding lead in the best-of-five first-round qualifier.

Maroszan prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Galarneau, of Laval, Que., in the opening match. Montreal's Diallo won his first set, but Fucsovics fired back to take the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., are scheduled to take on Marozsan and Mate Valkusz in Sunday’s must-win doubles match. If necessary, Diallo would meet Marozsan in a fourth matchup and Galarneau would battle Fucsovics in a fifth.

The winner of the two-day tie advances to the second round of qualifiers in September. The losing team will be relegated to the World Group 1 level.

Canada has lost in the quarterfinals the last two years and won nine of its last 10 home ties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.