HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reached her first final on grass and first final in more than a year at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday.

World No. 8 Swiatek beat No. 4 Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals and improved her record against the 2024 Wimbledon finalist to 5-0.

“I wasn't expecting to win this match, so I'm happy that I just did my job,” Swiatek said. “Jasmine, you can't let her get back in the game because she's a fighter. I just wanted to go for it, and go for my shots.”

To win her first title since the 2024 French Open, Swiatek will have to go through No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

Pegula outlasted Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-1.

Pegula will appear in her fifth final this year, including titles in Austin, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina.

