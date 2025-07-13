LONDON (AP) — Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria won his first Grand Slam title by beating Ronit Karki of the United States 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon juniors final on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Ivanov became the second Bulgarian to win the title after Grigor Dimitrov in 2008.

He never faced a break point against Karki and finished with 22 winners, compared to six for his opponent. In the second set, he lost just three points on his first serve.

“I was feeling my serve very well today,” Ivanov said. “Probably my best weapon today.”

The victory gives Ivanov a chance to attend Wimbledon's traditional Champions Dinner alongside the likes of men's singles winner Jannik Sinner and women's champion Iga Swiatek.

First, though, he has to find something suitable to wear for the black-tie event.

“Right now we’re dealing with it (the outfit),” he said. “I didn’t expect I’m going to win. So that’s a good problem.”

Karki was trying to become the first qualifier to win the title since Noah Rubin in 2014. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis