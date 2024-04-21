MUNICH (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff won his first title at the age of 33 with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz in the BMW Open final on Sunday.

“To do it on home soil is just incredible,” Struff said. “I waited so long. I’m 33 years old and played so long on tour. It’s just an amazing feeling to do it here in Germany.”

The 28th-ranked German player had lost on his previous three appearances in finals, but he converted five of 11 break points he earned against Fritz to win in 1 hour, 19 minutes.

The ATP website said Struff became the third-oldest first-time champion, at 33 years and 11 months, since the tour was established in 1990.

Struff beat defending champion Holger Rune 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Fritz was playing his first tour-level final on clay. The American was looking for his second trophy of the season after winning at Delray Beach.

