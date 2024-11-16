MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jasmine Paolini won her singles and doubles to lead Italy past Japan 2-1 and back into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Paolini, a finalist at Wimbledon and the French Open, defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 to level the tie 1-1. She then went right back onto the indoor hard court in Malaga to help Sara Errani beat Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-4 to seal the quarterfinal win.

Japan took the early lead when Ena Shibahara defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Italy, which lost last year’s final to Canada, awaits the winner of the quarterfinal between Poland and the Czech Republic.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis