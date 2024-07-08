LONDON — Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Ena Shibahara of Japan are out of Wimbledon after losing in the women's doubles third round Monday.

The pair fell 6-2, 7-6 (3) to fourth-seeded duo Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia.

Fernandez and Shibahara trailed 6-2, 3-2 before play was suspended Sunday.

Townsend and Siniakova went 3-for-4 on breakpoint opportunities and won 79 points to 61 for their opponents.

Later Monday, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Harri Heliövaara of Finland lost 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round mixed doubles match against the New Zealand duo of Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus.

Dabrowski, the lone Canadian left at Wimbledon, remains in the tournament as Routliffe's partner in women's doubles. The second-seeded pair is scheduled to take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania and Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.