Leylah Annie Fernandez fell 6-4, 6-2 in the third round to No. 3 seed Coco Gauff Friday at the Australian Open.

The loss signified the end of the road for all five Canadians in singles play on both the men's and women's side of the bracket.

Rebecca Marino lost in the opening round, while Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo and Felix Auger-Aliassime all bowed out in the second.

Gauff had five aces and won 89 per cent of her first serves Friday against Fernandez, pushing her unbeaten streak to eight matches in a row so far in 2025.

Fernandez defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva in the opening round and set up a third-round showdown against Gauff with a win over Cristina Bucșa in the second.

