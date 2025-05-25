Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., dropped her first-round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-3, 6-1.

The 22-year-old Fernandez surrendered five break points on the nine chances Danilovic had, while breaking once on two opportunities herself.

Fellow Canadian Victoria Mboko earned her first career Grand Slam victory with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening-round win over New Zealand's Lulu Sun on Sunday at the French Open.

The 18-year-old from Toronto has now won all eight sets she’s played over the past week-plus on the clay courts of Roland-Garros — including six in a trio of victories in the qualifying rounds.

Mboko arrived in Paris with a 37-5 season record across all levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2025.