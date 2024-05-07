ROME — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made an early exit from the Italian Open on Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-1 first-round loss to Romanian veteran Ana Bogdan.

The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., struggled with her serve. She won 56.1 per cent of first serve points and was broken five times on eight changes.

Bogdan saved five of six breaks and won 56.1 per cent of total points to wrap up the match in one hour 42 minutes.

Fernandez's career record in the main draw of the WTA 1000 clay court event fell to 1-3.

Fernandez, ranked 34th in the world, has an 8-10 record this season.

She has won multiple matches at just one tournament, when she advanced to the quarterfinals in Doha, Qatar in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.