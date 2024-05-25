STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Madison Keys won the Strasbourg International when she thrashed Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-2 in an all-American final on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Keys broke the third-seeded Collins six times and didn't drop a set in the tournament. She won her eighth WTA singles title and first of the year.

Keys didn't start her season until March because of a shoulder issue. She has rounded into form on the eve of the French Open after previously reaching the Madrid semifinals and Rome quarterfinals. Only top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten her on red clay.

Keys is seeded 14th at the French Open and opens against Renata Zarazua of Mexico. Collins is seeded 11th and drawn compatriot Caroline Dolehide.

