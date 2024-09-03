NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the doubles team of brothers Mike and Bob Bryan are on the ballot for International Tennis Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

Daniel Nestor, a 12-time major doubles champion from Canada, also returns to the ballot that was announced Tuesday.

Sharapova is one of 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, winning her first major at Wimbledon in 2004 at 17. The Russian twice won the French Open, captured titles at the U.S. Open in 2006 and Australian Open in 2008, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and spent 408 weeks in the top 5.

The Bryans teamed for 16 major titles, the 2012 Olympic gold medal and a record 438 weeks atop the doubles rankings. Mike Bryan is the career leader with 18 Grand Slam doubles titles, winning a pair with Jack Sock while his twin brother was injured in 2018.

Nestor won eight doubles and four mixed doubles major titles, along with the Olympic gold medal in 2000.

The class will be announced in October and enshrinement weekend is set for Aug. 21-23, 2025.

