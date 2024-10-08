TORONTO — Felix Auger-Aliassime has given up his spot on the Canadian team at the Davis Cup Final 8 in order to recover from the season and focus on supporting educational initiatives in Togo.

He'll be replaced by Milos Raonic at the Nov. 19-24 competition in Malaga, Spain, Tennis Canada said Tuesday.

"As a professional tennis player, I know my impact goes far beyond the court," Auger-Aliassime said in a release. "The season is very long and as players we're forced to make difficult choices between ATP tournaments, team competitions, rest and training time as well as humanitarian work.

"It has always been hugely important for me and my family to give back to others and I’m very proud of the support we have provided to educational initiatives in my father’s home country (of) Togo. I plan on continuing that work this November and so, unfortunately, I have made the tough decision to miss the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga."

At No. 22, Auger-Aliassime is the top-ranked Canadian player on the ATP Tour. Raonic, a former world No. 3, is currently ranked 244th after an injury-plagued season.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., joins a roster that includes Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C. Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., serves as captain.

Canada, which won its lone Davis Cup title in 2022, will play Germany in the quarterfinals on Nov. 20.

"I know Frank and the team have what it takes to come back from Malaga with a second Davis Cup title – and I’ll be their biggest supporter while they’re in Spain," Auger-Aliassime said. "It means the world to me to wear the Maple Leaf for team Canada, and I hope to do that many, many times in the future.”

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, was recognized for his philanthropic work in West Africa when he received the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award last year.

"Representing his country has always been a priority for Felix," said Dancevic. "That has been demonstrated time and again over the years, including with his crucial role in winning our 2022 Davis Cup title and Canada’s first Olympic medal in tennis in over two decades this summer.

"We will miss him in Malaga, but his decision has the full support and respect of his teammates and me. We look forward to him representing Team Canada again very soon."

Raonic, meanwhile, will be representing Canada for the 16th time in Davis Cup play.

"It's always an honour for me to represent Canada on the international stage, and I can't wait to join the guys in Malaga for this year's Davis Cup Finals," said Raonic. "In 2022, I watched Canada win the Davis Cup from the comfort of my home, and I couldn't have been prouder of the team and our country.

"I'd love nothing more than to be on the court for the next time we raise that trophy."

Raonic has a 19-6 career record in the tournament, including a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Patrick Kaukovalta in Canada's quarterfinal loss to Finland last year.

"We are excited to welcome Milos to an already extremely strong group heading to Spain," Dancevic said. "Milos has always played great tennis when representing our country, and he will no doubt help us in our bid for title number two."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.