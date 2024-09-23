Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime will lead the Canadian team into the Davis Cup Final 8, with Frank Dancevic returning as captain.

Auger-Aliassime will once again be joined by Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, of Laval, Que., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., in the event taking place, Nov. 19-24 in Malaga, Spain.

It's the same squad that posted a 7-2 match record during the tournament's group stage in Manchester, England, earlier this month.

Canada, which won the tournament in 2022, will meet three-time champion Germany in the quarterfinals in Spain.

Defending champion Italy will play Argentina, the United States will meet Australia and Spain will take on the Netherlands.

“This group has shown time and again that it can compete at the highest level,” Dancevic said. “It’s the same five players that brought home the Davis Cup trophy for the very first time in 2022 and enjoyed a great week in Manchester to seal our place in this year’s quarterfinals. So, we will head to Malaga knowing we have tough matches ahead of us, but with confidence that we can reach our goal.”

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world by the ATP, will represent Canada for the eighth time in the Davis Cup, where he boasts a career record of 13 wins and 4 losses.

Shapovalov will make his 11th appearance in the Davis Cup, with a record of 18 wins and 10 losses.

Diallo, the youngest team member at 22, will participate in the Davis Cup for the seventh time, while Galarneau, 25, has been named to the Canadian team for the eighth time.

The 34-year-old Pospisil, the second most prolific Canadian in Davis Cup history, will represent the country for the 28th time, entering Malaga with a record of 32 wins and 27 losses in 34 career ties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.