PARIS — Canada's Gabriel Diallo is a win away from advancing to his first Grand Slam main draw after defeating Argentina's Marco Trungelliti 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4 in French Open qualifying Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Montreal hit 30 winners and converted five of nine break-point chances to outlast Trungelliti in a slugfest that took three hours five minutes to complete.

Diallo will face Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard on Thursday for a spot in the main draw.

On the women's side, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino was eliminated from the second round of qualifying with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Croatia's Lucija Ciric Bagaric.

Marino was seeking to reach the main draw at Roland-Garros for the third straight year.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., was set to face Croatia's Antonia Ruzic in a second-round qualifying match later Wednesday.

The men's and women's main draws begin Sunday.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are in the men's draw, while Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is in the women's draw.

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu is also expected to make a return at Roland-Garros through her protected ranking. She hasn't played since sustaining a back injury at the National Bank Open in Montreal last August.

