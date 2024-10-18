ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Montreal's Gabriel Diallo advanced to his first career ATP Tour semifinal with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, upset of Chile's Alejandro Tabilo on Friday at the Almaty Open tennis tournament.

The 23-year-old, currently ranked 118th on the ATP Tour, had six aces without committing a double fault and was broken just once in the match that lasted just under two hours.

Diallo took control of the match when back-to-back unforced errors by Tabilo gave him a break to go up 2-1 in the third set.

The Canadian held serve the rest of the way, winning the match with an ace.

The six-foot-eight Diallo will next face fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina at the ATP 250 event.

Tabilo, who was born in Toronto and represents his parents' country of birth, was ranked No. 2 at the tournament and was looking for his third title of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.