Montreal to host first round of Canada's Davis Cup qualifiers

MONTREAL — The first-round Davis Cup qualifier between Canada and Hungary will be played at Montreal's IGA Stadium, Tennis Canada said Monday.

The winner of the Feb. 1-2 best-of-five tie on the indoor hardcourt will advance to the second round of qualifiers in September. The losing team will be relegated to the World Group 1 level.

"There's no better feeling than playing in Canada, representing your country, and having the entire crowd behind you," team captain Frank Dancevic said in a statement. "We will be counting on the support of the fans in Montreal as we gear up for what we expect to be a hard-fought battle against a strong Hungarian team."

Canada won the Davis Cup for the first time in 2022 and has been eliminated in the quarterfinals - now called the Final 8 - in each of the last two years.

Montreal also served as a first-round qualifier host last February when Canada defeated South Korea 3-1. Canada has won nine of its last 10 home ties.

“We are all extremely excited to be hosting another Davis Cup event and returning to Montreal's IGA Stadium,” said tournament director Valerie Tetreault.

Canada holds the No. 3 position in the Davis Cup rankings while Hungary is ranked 22nd. The teams have never met in Davis Cup competition.

Two singles matches will be played Feb. 1. A doubles match and two more singles matches are scheduled for Feb. 2.

Canada lost to Germany last month in Malaga, Spain. Daniel Altmaier defeated Montreal's Gabriel Diallo 7-6 (5), 6-4 and Jan-Lennard Struff edged Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

The winners of the second-round qualifiers will join host Italy in the 2025 Final 8 in November.

Italy won its second straight Davis Cup title last month with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.