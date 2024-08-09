National Bank Open matches in Montreal postponed due to rain

MONTREAL — Friday's matches at the National Bank Open in Montreal have been postponed due to rain as remnants of tropical storm Debby roll through the city.

The day's schedule included a total of 13 matches, including three second-round men's singles meetings that were originally supposed to be played Thursday.

Those three matches were also postponed due to rain as precipitation began to fall just as the evening session was scheduled to start.

Tournament officials say they are working on creating a new detailed schedule for the coming days.

The National Bank Open is scheduled to run through Monday's men's singles final in Montreal. No Canadians remain in the tournament.

