Novak Djokovic lives to fight another day at Roland-Garros.

The top seed defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to book a spot in the quarter-finals and keep his bid for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam in singles play alive. He will take on the winner of Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud.

Djokovic, who won Roland-Garros last year, is tied with Margaret Court for the most singles Grand Slams in tennis history with 24.

The 37-year-old was down two sets to one but rallied to claim the final three, shaking off a hard fall in the deciding set.

Monday was his second straight five-set match after he defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the third round on Saturday.

More to come.