Outdoor Wednesday matches postponed at Roland-Garros due to heavy rain

Wednesday matches on all outdoor courts, as well as Court Simonne-Mathieu, have been postponed due to heavy rain and will commence at a later date at Roland-Garros.

The second tennis major of the year has gotten off to a soggy start, as rain also caused delays on Monday that pushed back a number of matches.

Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime were each scheduled to play their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Fernandez opened the day's action on Court 8 against Wang Xiyu, and she led 5-3 in the first set before players left the court as the rain started to fall.

The 2021 US Open finalist looks to make it past the second round at Roland-Garros for the third time in five appearances and first time since 2022, when she reached the quarter-finals.

Shapovalov is set to take on No. 25 Frances Tiafoe of the United States. The Richmond Hill, Ont., reached the third round in 2023, his best ever finish at Roland-Garros.

Shapovalov is 4-2 against Tiafoe in his career, with their most recent match coming at the 2021 National Bank Open in Canada, which Shapovalov won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to battle Germany's Henri Squire.

Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the first round at Roland-Garros in three of his past four appearances prior to this season. He reached the fourth round in 2022, falling to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Action continued on the marquee courts Phillippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen, with Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed on the men's side out of Spain, advancing with a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory over Jesper De Jong.