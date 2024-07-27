PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal said he has not yet decided whether he will compete in singles at the Paris Olympics.

His first match in that event is scheduled for Sunday.

Asked about his status for singles after winning in the first round of doubles with partner Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday night, Nadal said he wants to consult with his team “and then make the smartest decision possible to have the best chances to bring (a) medal back home.”

“Tomorrow, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Nadal said. “I don’t know if I’m going to play or not.”

