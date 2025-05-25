PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal stepped out into Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday to the sort of unending adulation, thunderous applause and chants of his nickname, “Rafa,” that greeted him for years as he accumulated a record 14 French Open championships, only this time he was being honored at a farewell ceremony.

Thousands of spectators gave Nadal, who retired last year, a standing ovation as he strode through the doorway that leads from the locker room to the playing surface he ruled like no one ever has in the history of tennis. Instead of that familiar headband or the tape on his fingers or the capri pants he made famous early in his career, Nadal was wearing a dark suit and dark dress shirt.

He smiled broadly and waved at the crowd, which seemed to occupy just about every seat in the 15,000-capacity venue.

As a highlight video began playing on the screens — showing those lefty bullwhip forehands, those pumped fists accompanying shouts of “Vamos!” and the relentless racing to every inch of the court — Nadal bit his lower lip and appeared on the verge of tears. His voice cracked and he sniffled while delivering a speech in French, then English, and then his native Spanish.

“This is tough," he began, in French. "Good evening, everyone. I don’t know where to start after playing on this court for the past 20 years. Winning, losing — but especially being moved every time I’ve had the chance to be here.”

Mostly winning, of course: His career record at the French Open was 112-4. That's why a larger-than-life steel statue of Nadal was installed on the Roland-Garros grounds while he was still an active player.

He went 14-0 in the event's finals, always held in Chatrier, which he called “without a doubt, the most important court of my tennis career.” Nadal finished with 22 Grand Slam titles in all, including at least two at each of the sport's most prestigious events.

Nadal, who turns 39 on June 3 and played his final competitive match at the Davis Cup last November, thanked tournament organizers. His coaches. Other members of his entourage. His parents. His wife, who stood in the front row behind one of the baselines, holding their 2-year-old son. And his greatest rivals — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — who later all walked out together to join Nadal on the court and hug him.

“We showed the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but being good colleagues and respecting each other very well. And for me, it means a lot that you are all here,” Nadal told the players with whom he was grouped as the Big Four of men's tennis. “You gave me some hard times on court, honestly, but I really enjoyed pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you.”

Fans received T-shirts matching the rust color of the clay on the court below, with “MERCI RAFA” in white, capital letters and Sunday’s date stamped on the front. Even Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Spaniard who won last year’s French Open and is considered Nadal’s heir apparent, wore a rust-colored shirt while in the stands for the ceremony.

Depending on where they were sitting, some people instead received white shirts that, when seen together, spelled out particular messages, including “14 RG” next to a representation of the La Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy awarded to the men’s champion at Roland-Garros. Another part of the upper deck showed “RAFA” between two hearts.

Toward the end of the proceedings, which closed with yet another ovation, Nadal was shown a new plaque that's been placed near the stands on the side of the court opposite the chair umpire's stand: It is a white rectangle which bears his footprint, his name, “14” and a sketch of the tournament trophy.

He certainly left a mark on everyone who ever faced him, or watched him compete, in that stadium. And now that stadium will forever carry his mark.

“Thank you, France. Thank you, Paris. You have given me emotions and moments I could never have imagined. You can never know how gratifying it is to be appreciated in the place that matters most. ... You made me feel like a Frenchman,” Nadal said. “I can no longer play in front of you anymore, but my heart and my memories will always be linked to this magical place.”

AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire contributed.

