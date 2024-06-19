LONDON (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat former Queen’s Club champion Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament on Wednesday.

Korda, who reached the final on grass in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week as he prepares for Wimbledon, won their second-round match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

“It was a big struggle. We were both serving well and waiting for our chances and there weren’t many. But when they came, I tried to take them,” said the 23rd-ranked Korda. “It is incredible playing at Queen’s, it is one of my favorite tournaments.”

Dimitrov won the Queen’s Club title in 2014.

It was Korda's seventh victory over a Top 10 opponent. He will next take on Rinky Hijikata for a spot in the semifinals. Hijikata defeated Italian player Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (0), 7-6 (7).

