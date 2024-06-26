Stakusic into third round of Wimbledon qualifying, Diallo and Galarneau eliminated

LONDON — Canada's Marina Stakusic is a win away from qualifying for her first Grand Slam main draw.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., moved on to the third round of women's qualifying at the All England Club with a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over France's Chloe Paquet on Wednesday.

After winning a close second set with three straight points in the tiebreaker, Stakusic took a 5-0 lead in the third before wrapping the game with a forehand winner on match point.

Stakusic will face British wild-card Amarni Banks with a main-draw spot on the line.

Stakusic is the last Canadian remaining in qualifying for the grass-court Grand Slam after Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau lost their second-round men's matches Wednesday.

Diallo, from Montreal, fell 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Colombia's Daniel Galan while Galarneau, of Laval, Que., lost 6-1, 6-0 to French veteran Richard Gasquet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.