Tabilo becomes first Chilean man to win grass-court title in Open era

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Alejandro Tabilo became the first Chilean man to win a grass-court title in the Open era at the Mallorca Championships on Saturday.

Tabilo, seeded fourth, defeated the unseeded Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

A single break decided each set as Tabilo saved all three break chances against him.

He will rise five places to a career-high 19 in the rankings on Monday, the first time in 19 years Chile will have two top-20 players. Nicolas Jarry is the other.

After his second title of the year and career, Tabilo will play local Daniel Evans at Wimbledon. Ofner follows his first tour final by facing Aleksandar Vukic of Australia at Wimbledon.

