VANCOUVER — Team World started the second day of the Laver Cup international tennis tournament with a win as it raced out to a six-point lead over Team Europe.

American Taylor Fritz beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to extend Team World's dominance in the three-day competition.

Fritz and Rublev traded aces back and forth, with each benefiting from a strong serve.

But Fritz dominated up close, winning 14 of his 77 total points at the net.

Matches on the first day of the competition were worth one point for a win while wins on the second day count for two. The first team to 13 points claims the title.

Team World is defending the title after claiming its first-ever Laver Cup championship last year in London.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23