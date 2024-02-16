BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals after beating Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-6 (1), 6-1 on Friday.

Alcaraz will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry or home crowd favorite Tomás Etcheverry.

Two Argentines will play the other semifinal on Saturday.

Federico Coria beat countryman Sebastián Baez 6-1, 6-4, and Facundo Diaz Acosta topped Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis