MONTREAL - Top-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States has reached the fourth round of women's singles at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Gauff, the world No. 2 in women's tennis behind Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, defeated Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on centre court.

With Sabalenka withdrawing from Montreal due to fatigue, Gauff remained the favourite in women's singles.

She continued to overcome mediocre serving as she committed 14 double faults to Kudermetova's one.

The American had double-faulted 23 times in a three-set win over countrywoman Danielle Collins on Tuesday.

Toronto's Victoria Mboko was the only Canadian remaining in women's singles. The 18-year-old was scheduled to face Czechia's Marie Bouzkova in a later match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.