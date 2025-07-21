TORONTO - Vasek Pospisil is planning to retire after the upcoming National Bank Open.

The 35-year-old from Vernon, B.C., received a main-draw wild card on Monday for the event in Toronto for his final farewell.

“It’s never easy making a decision like this,” Pospisil said in a release. “Tennis has been a huge part of my life, but it has become clear, both mentally and physically, that it's the right time to step away.

"I feel incredibly grateful to have had the career I’ve had, especially coming from a small town where this dream once felt so far away. While I’m genuinely excited for what’s next, there will always be a part of me that misses the sport and everything it’s given me."

Pospisil won six doubles titles on the ATP Tour, including Wimbledon in 2014 and at Indian Wells in 2015. He achieved career-high rankings of No. 25 in singles (2014) and No. 4 in doubles (2015).

Pospisil represented Canada twice at the Olympic Games (London 2012 and Rio 2016).

He also represented Canada numerous times at the Davis Cup since his debut in 2008. Pospisil played in 35 ties and earned 33 wins, helping Canada capture its first title in 2022.

Pospisil co-founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) in 2019 with Novak Djokovic. The PTPA is a player-led organization that represents professional tennis players, particularly those who are independent contractors.

The organization filed an antitrust lawsuit against the women's and men's tours in March, alleging the organizations that run the sport hold "complete control over the players' pay and working conditions" and their setup constitutes anticompetitive practices that are "textbook violations of state and federal law."

He is the second Canadian tennis veteran to announce a retirement at the NBO after 2014 Wimbledon finalist and former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard said she will wrap up her career at the women's tournament in Montreal.

The NBO tournaments are set to run from Saturday to Aug. 7.