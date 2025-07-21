Canada's Vasek Pospisil announced on Monday he is retiring from professional tennis and his last tournament will be at the upcoming National Bank Open in Toronto.

At his best, Pospisil reached No. 25 in the world men's singles ranking in 2014. He won the 2014 Wimbledon doubles championships as well as the 2015 Indian Wells men's doubles title with partner Jack Sock. In singles, he reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2014.

In 2022, Pospisil, along with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, helped Canada capture its first-ever Davis Cup title.

On Feb. 2, the 35-year-old announced he had played his last Davis Cup match and that he would retire some time this year.

Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard also announced last week that she will retire from professional tennis following the National Bank Open in her hometown. Bouchard was previously ranked as high as No. 5 in the world after reaching the 2014 Wimbledon final.