The McKenna Monitor - Tracking Gavin McKenna's incredible WHL season

With the road to the 2025 Memorial Cup under way, Gavin McKenna has taken the junior hockey world by storm.

The 17-year-old Medicine Hat Tigers forward, already projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has scored goals and tallied points at an incredible pace.

He closed out the regular season on a record Western Hockey League point streak, amassing 32 goals and 100 points in 40 consecutive games. The streak is also the second longest among CHL players in the 21st century, behind only Alexander Radulov’s 50-game point streak in 2005-06 with the Quebec Remparts.

“We’re talking about the best junior player in Canada,” says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “I don’t toss around the title of ‘best junior player in Canada’ softly, it’s not hyperbole. He’s the best junior player in Canada. When you have that type of star power and ability to impact the game, it’s beyond impressive.”

Follow McKenna’s impressive season, below – starting with his 40-game regular season point-scoring streak and extending into the 2025 CHL Playoffs.

2025 CHL Playoffs Date Game G A P Mar. 28, 2025 GM1 vs. Swift Current 0 4 4 Mar. 29, 2025 GM2 vs. Swift Current 1 4 5