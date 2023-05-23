Thompson wins fifth straight sportsmanship award, Dawson wins second teammate award
The National Lacrosse League announced Tuesday that Lyle Thompson and Dan Dawson have won the Sportsmanship Award and Teammate of the Year Award respectively.
Lyle Thompson, 30, (Onondaga Nation, NY) wins his fifth straight Sportsmanship Award and the Georgia Swarm’s sixth straight (Jordan Hall, 2017). As one of the faces of the NLL and the game of lacrosse, Thompson carries himself in a manner worthy of five straight titles as voted by teams across the league and through the media. His work on the floor almost led Georgia into the playoffs after an 0-7 start, but his work off the field to grow the game is unprecedented, especially in Indigenous communities.
The 2017 NLL MVP finished the 2022-23 campaign tied for the team lead in points at 106, eighth in the NLL. He contributed 46 goals which ranks fifth among all players, 10 caused turnovers and only two penalty minutes. He was one of six players with 100+ points and 100+ loose ball recoveries.
- Lyle Thompson – 230 points
- Kyle Buchanan – 170 points
- Tom Schreiber – 146 points
Dan Dawson, 41, (Oakville, ON) wins his second Teammate of the Year Award, after co-winning the award in 2020 with Mike Poulin. Dawson has played the most games in NLL history and is the longest tenured player, with his rookie campaign dating back to 2002 with the Columbus Landsharks. The 41-year-old, 2009 MVP and Sportsmanship Award winner helped lead Toronto to a 13-5 record. The Teammate of the Year Award was nominated by the player representatives from each team and voted upon by those 15 player representatives and the NLLPA.
Below are the all-time winners of the Sportsmanship Award
- 2023 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- 2022 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- 2020 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- 2019 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- 2018 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- 2017 – Jordan Hall, Georgia Swarm
- 2016 – Ben McIntosh, Saskatchewan Rush
- 2015 – Kyle Buchanan, New England Black Wolves
- 2014 – Garrett Billings, Toronto Rock
- 2013 – Garrett Billings, Toronto Rock
- 2012 – Johnny Powless, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2011 – Jordan Hall, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2010 – Shawn Williams, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2009 – Dan Dawson, Boston Blazers
- 2008 – Dan Carey, Colorado Mammoth
- 2007 – Tracey Kelusky, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2006 – Sean Greenhalgh, Philadelphia Wings
- 2005 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth
- 2004 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth & Peter Lough, Arizona Sting
- 2003 – Chris Driscoll, New York Saints/Toronto Rock
- 2002 – Jim Veltman, Toronto Rock
Below are the all-time winners of the Teammate of the Year Award
- 2022 – Jeremy Thompson, Panther City Lacrosse Club
- 2020 – Dan Dawson, Toronto Rock & Mike Poulin, Georgia Swarm
- 2019 – John Ranagan, Georgia Swarm
- 2018 – Craig England, Buffalo Bandits
- 2017 – Mike Poulin, Georgia Swarm
- 2016 – Mike Poulin, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2015 – Joel McCready, Vancouver Stealth