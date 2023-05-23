Thompson wins fifth straight sportsmanship award, Dawson wins second teammate award

The National Lacrosse League announced Tuesday that Lyle Thompson and Dan Dawson have won the Sportsmanship Award and Teammate of the Year Award respectively.

Lyle Thompson, 30, (Onondaga Nation, NY) wins his fifth straight Sportsmanship Award and the Georgia Swarm’s sixth straight (Jordan Hall, 2017). As one of the faces of the NLL and the game of lacrosse, Thompson carries himself in a manner worthy of five straight titles as voted by teams across the league and through the media. His work on the floor almost led Georgia into the playoffs after an 0-7 start, but his work off the field to grow the game is unprecedented, especially in Indigenous communities.

The 2017 NLL MVP finished the 2022-23 campaign tied for the team lead in points at 106, eighth in the NLL. He contributed 46 goals which ranks fifth among all players, 10 caused turnovers and only two penalty minutes. He was one of six players with 100+ points and 100+ loose ball recoveries.

Lyle Thompson – 230 points

Kyle Buchanan – 170 points

Tom Schreiber – 146 points

Dan Dawson, 41, (Oakville, ON) wins his second Teammate of the Year Award, after co-winning the award in 2020 with Mike Poulin. Dawson has played the most games in NLL history and is the longest tenured player, with his rookie campaign dating back to 2002 with the Columbus Landsharks. The 41-year-old, 2009 MVP and Sportsmanship Award winner helped lead Toronto to a 13-5 record. The Teammate of the Year Award was nominated by the player representatives from each team and voted upon by those 15 player representatives and the NLLPA.

Below are the all-time winners of the Sportsmanship Award

2023 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2022 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2020 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2019 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2018 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2017 – Jordan Hall, Georgia Swarm

2016 – Ben McIntosh, Saskatchewan Rush

2015 – Kyle Buchanan, New England Black Wolves

2014 – Garrett Billings, Toronto Rock

2013 – Garrett Billings, Toronto Rock

2012 – Johnny Powless, Rochester Knighthawks

2011 – Jordan Hall, Rochester Knighthawks

2010 – Shawn Williams, Rochester Knighthawks

2009 – Dan Dawson, Boston Blazers

2008 – Dan Carey, Colorado Mammoth

2007 – Tracey Kelusky, Calgary Roughnecks

2006 – Sean Greenhalgh, Philadelphia Wings

2005 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth

2004 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth & Peter Lough, Arizona Sting

2003 – Chris Driscoll, New York Saints/Toronto Rock

2002 – Jim Veltman, Toronto Rock

Below are the all-time winners of the Teammate of the Year Award