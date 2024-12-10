Three-time gold medallist McIntosh wins Northern Star Award
Summer McIntosh has won the Northern Star Award as Canada’s top athlete.
McIntosh won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, in the 200-metre butterfly, 200-metre individual medley, and the 400-metre medley, becoming the first Canadian to win three gold medals at a single Summer Olympics. She set Olympic records in the 200-metre butterfly with a time of 2:03.03, the second fastest time in the history of the event. And the 200-metre IM with a time of 2:06.56.
The Toronto native won a fourth medal, silver, in the 400-metre freestyle, tying 2016 Northern Star Award winner Penny Oleksiak for the most medals won by a Canadian in a single Olympics.
Canada finished with 27 total medals in Paris, marking its most successful non-boycotted Olympics ever. McIntosh was named co-flagbearer for the closing ceremonies, alongside hammer throw champion Ethan Katzberg.