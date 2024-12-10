Summer McIntosh has won the Northern Star Award as Canada’s top athlete.

McIntosh won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, in the 200-metre butterfly, 200-metre individual medley, and the 400-metre medley, becoming the first Canadian to win three gold medals at a single Summer Olympics. She set Olympic records in the 200-metre butterfly with a time of 2:03.03, the second fastest time in the history of the event. And the 200-metre IM with a time of 2:06.56.

The Toronto native won a fourth medal, silver, in the 400-metre freestyle, tying 2016 Northern Star Award winner Penny Oleksiak for the most medals won by a Canadian in a single Olympics.

Canada finished with 27 total medals in Paris, marking its most successful non-boycotted Olympics ever. McIntosh was named co-flagbearer for the closing ceremonies, alongside hammer throw champion Ethan Katzberg.