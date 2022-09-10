PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — The Langley Thunder were considered underdogs coming into the Mann Cup, especially playing on the road against the three-time defending champion Peterborough Lakers.

But players on the Langley, B.C., senior A lacrosse squad apparently didn't get the memo.

The Thunder outlasted the Lakers 15-14 in double overtime Saturday at Memorial Centre to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Langley won the series opener 16-11 on Friday. Game 3 will be Monday.

Curtis Dickson had five goals and six assists in the victory, while Dane Dobbie had four goals and three assists, including the winner 42 seconds into the second overtime.

Peterborough outshot Langley 82-61. Frankie Scigliano was in net for Langley, while Matt Vinc played goal for Peterborough.

Scoring twice in the win were Robert Church and Chase Scanlan, while Connor Robinson and Dylan Kinnear netted singles.

Shawn Evans had a seven-point night for the Lakers, including one goal. Thomas Hoggarth had four goals, while Cory Vitarelli, Kiel Matisz and Taite Cattoni each scored twice.

Singles were also added by Mark Matthews, Holden Cattoni and Austen Hasen.

The teams were tied 4-4 after the first period, 6-6 after two periods and 11-11 heading into overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022