Thunderbirds deal Jarome Iginla's son, Tij, to Rockets

The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets have acquired 16-year-old centre Tij Iginla from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2024 WHL Prospects first-round pick, Seattle’s 2027 WHL Prospects second-round pick and 2005-born forward Grady Lenton.

“We’re excited to have the chance to acquire a player like Tij,” Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton said in a release on Wednesday. “He has a full season in the Western Hockey League as a 16-year-old under his belt. We gave up a lot in first, third and fifth-round picks to get him, but we think he will be one of the top players on our team.

“He’s a great skater with great hockey sense, who shoots the puck well. He’s exactly who we’re looking for in the makeup of our team in trying to get faster. With the personnel that we have, he adds to the group of elite players that can play in our top six.”

At the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft in May, the Thunderbirds dealt the 2027 second-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for their 2023 third and fifth-round picks.

Tij Iginla, the son of Calgary Flames legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, scored six goals and 12 assists over 48 games with the Thunderbirds in 2022-23. He appeared in three playoff games during Seattle's run to the WHL championship this spring.