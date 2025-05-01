Tigers complete sweep of Hurricanes, advance to WHL championship series

LETHBRIDGE - Mathew Ward scored twice, Gavin McKenna extended his point streak to 53 games and the Medicine Hat Tigers topped the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday to complete the sweep and advance to the Western Hockey League championship.

Misha Volotovskii, Bryce Pickford and Gavin McKenna, with an empty-net goal and an assist, also contributed to the offence for Medicine Hat. Harrison Meneghin made 18 saves.

The Tigers will next face the winner between the Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks. Spokane leads the best-of-seven Western Conference championship series 3-0, with Game 4 going on Thursday.

Anthony Wilson, Kash Andresen and Logan Wormald replied for Lethbridge, which made it a one-goal game before McKenna's empty-netter after entering the third period down 4-1.

Jackson Unger turned away 34-of-38 shots.

---

CHIEFS 8 WINTERHAWKS 5

(Chiefs lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Mathis Preston and Will McIsaac each had a goal and three assists as the Spokane Chiefs took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference championship with an 8-5 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Chase Harrington, Berkly Catton, Owen Martin, Andrew Cristall, Coco Armstrong and Assanali Sarkenov provided the rest of the offence for Spokane, which broke a 5-5 tie in the third period with three unanswered goals.

Josh Zakreski and Diego Buttazzoni, each with two goals, and Joel Plante replied for Portland.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.