Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard was named WHL Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

Bedard, the consensus top prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft was awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy after leading the league in goals (71) and points (143), while tying for the league lead in assists with 72.

“It is such an honour to win this award, and I am so proud to play in the WHL with all the amazing players, and the players that have won this award before me,” Bedard said in a release from the WHL. “I would not have been able to do this without my teammates, coaches, training staff and of course, the amazing Regina Pats fans. I would like to give a huge thank you to my family for the sacrifices they have made in helping me get to this point.”

Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers, Kai Uchacz of the Red Deer Rebels and Jackson Berezowski of the Everett Silvertips were the other finalists for the award.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL’s Draft Lottery on Monday and will have the right to select Bedard first-overall on June 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL general managers and members of the media.