The Toronto Blue Jays are among teams interested in signing free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday.

Jays are among teams in on Cody Bellinger. New hitting coach Don Mattingly was with Dodgers when Bellinger was in minors. Bellinger looking for 1 year desl to reset for around $20M. Dodgers showed interest after non-tendering but reunion thought unlikely. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in the range of $20 million in hopes of resetting his career.

New Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly was with the Dodgers when Bellinger was in the minors.

The Dodgers showed interest in Bellinger after non-tendering him, but a reunion is unlikely, Heyman said.

Bellinger, 27, has spent his entire six-year MLB career with the Dodgers.

He was named National League rookie of the year in 2017, NLCS most valuable player in 2018, and NL MVP in 2019.

Bellinger batted .210 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 144 games in 2022.

According to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney, the Blue Jays have also shown serious interest in free-agent pitcher Andrew Heaney who also spent last season with the Dodgers.