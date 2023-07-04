Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu went three innings and allowed one run in the Florida Complex League against a Detroit Tigers affiliate on Tuesday.

It was his first rehab start as he works his way back from having Tommy John surgery last June. Ryu last appeared in an MLB game on June 1, 2022.

The lefty allowed four hits, three of which were doubles, and struck out five Tuesday before giving way to Nolan Perry in the fourth inning.

The 36-year-old Ryu has previously said he plans to return sometime after the All-Star Break (July 10-13) which would be a little over a year from when he had the procedure last June.

“So that I can be part of the team through the second half of the season. That’s my goal right now,” Ryu told reporters in May through a translator.

Ryu is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract he signed with Toronto in December of 2019.

A native of Incheon, South Korea, Ryu has a 4.07 ERA in 49 starts with the Jays over parts of three seasons.

The Florida Complex League is the same level Alek Manoah allowed 11 runs in 2.2 innings against a New York Yankees affiliated team on June 27.