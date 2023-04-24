Blue Jays starter Bassitt leaves game with lower back tightness
Chris Bassitt - The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt left Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox after experiencing right lower back tightness in the top of the seventh inning, the team said.
Bassitt, who exited with the Blue Jays leading 4-2, bounced a pitch to home plate and then motioned to the dugout for the trainer.
The 34-year-old righty surrendered two runs on three hits along with four strikeouts and three walks over 6.1 innings.
Bassitt signed a three-year, $63 million contract with Toronto as a free agent in December.