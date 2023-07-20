The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches, it was announced Thursday.

The club says the move completes head coach Sheldon Keefe's staff for the 2023-24 season. Keefe's staff also includes assistants Dean Chynoweth and Manny Malhotra, goaltending coach Curtis Sanford and video coaches Jordan Bean and Sam Kim.

We’ve hired Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 20, 2023

"One of my goals every off-season is to put together the best staff possible to help give us the greatest opportunity for team success,” said Keefe in a news release. “With Spencer Carbery’s departure to become the head coach of the Washington Capitals, I'm thrilled to add experienced and accomplished coaches like Guy and Mike, as well as how the roles and responsibilities will now be shared amongst our coaching staff moving forward.”

The 51-year-old Boucher previously served as head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010-11 to 2012-13 and the Ottawa Senators from 2016-17 to 2018-19. The Lightning made the Eastern Conference Final in 2011 and the Sens made the conference final in 2017. In 423 NHL regular season games behind the bench, Boucher's combined record sits at 191-186-46.

Van Ryn, 44, has spent the previous five seasons as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues. He helped the Blues win a Stanley Cup in 2019. As a player, Van Ryn appeared in parts of eight NHL seasons for the Blues, Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs, playing 27 games for Toronto during the 2008-09 season.

Leafs add Clancey to front office

The Maple Leafs made another move earlier in the week, adding Derek Clancey as their assistant general manager, player personnel.

Clancey, 53, previously worked with new Leafs general manager Brad Treliving when he served as a pro scout in 2021-2022. The St. John's native spent last season as an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks, who announced his departure on Wednesday just prior to the Leafs announcing his hiring.

Clancey spent 14 seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, from 2007 to 2021, as a pro scout, director of pro scouting and director of player personnel. He won three Stanley Cups during his time with the Penguins.