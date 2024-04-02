Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan is among those nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy, which is awarded annually to the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player.

Cowan, 18, finished the regular season on a 36-game point streak with the London Knights that saw him record 25 goals and 68 points during that stretch. He also has points in the Knights' first two playoff games against the Flint Firebirds.

His point streak is the third longest in OHL history and longest since Windsor Spitfires forward Bill Bowler had a 41-game point streak during the 1994-95 season.

The 5-foot-10 winger finished seventh in league scoring with 34 goals and 96 points and led the OHL with 14 shorthanded points.

Cowan also helped lead the Knights to the best record in the OHL with a 50-14-4 record

Also nominated were NHL top prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit, OHL leading scorer David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves, and OHL top goal scorer Anthony Romani of the North Bay Battalion, among others.

The Red Tilson Trophy is voted annually by the OHL's accredited writers and broadcasters.

New York Islanders prospect Matthew Maggio won the award last season while playing for the Spitfires after recording 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games.

Full list of nominated players:

Beau Jelsma - Barrie Colts

Marek Vanacker - Brantford Bulldogs

Pano Fimis - Erie Otters

Coulson Pitre - Flint Firebirds

Jett Luchanko - Guelph Storm

Paul Ludwinski - Kingston Frontenacs

Carson Rehkopf - Kitchener Rangers

Easton Cowan - London Knights

Chas Sharp - Mississauga Steelheads

Kevin He - Niagara IceDogs

Anthony Romani - North Bay Battalion

Calum Ritchie - Oshawa Generals

Luca Pinelli - Ottawa 67's

Carter George - Owen Sound Attack

Liam Sztuska - Peterborough Petes

Zayne Parekh - Saginaw Spirit

Marko Sikic - Sarnia Sting

Kirill Kudryavtsev - Soo Greyhounds

David Goyette - Sudbury Wolves

Liam Greentree - Windsor Spitfires