Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Tuesday that forward Ryan O'Reilly is unlikely to play this week as he continues to recover from a broken finger.

Keefe added that it's not out of the question he makes his return this week but is more likely to play the week after. He suffered the injury on March 4 against the Vancouver Canucks after taking a shot to the hand.

Sheldon Keefe says Ryan O'Reilly is "unlikely" to return this week



The timeline for his return from a broken finger was announced as four weeks ... April 4th would be four weeks from the surgery @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 28, 2023

The 32-year-old was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in February but was forced out of the lineup eight games later.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas told reporters earlier this month that the team expected him back before the end of the regular season, which concludes for Toronto on April 13.

In 48 games this year split between the Blues and Maple Leafs, O'Reilly has 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points.

Acciari day-to-day

Forward Noel Acciari is banged up and will not play Wednesday against the Florida Panthers, Keefe said. He is officially day-to-day.

The 31-year-old played 13:38 in Toronto's win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday, four hits and four blocked shots.

Sheldon Keefe says Noel Acciari is day-to-day with an injury sustained on Sunday in Nashville



He will not play tomorrow against the Florida Panthers @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 28, 2023

Acquired alongside O'Reilly from the Blues, Acciari has 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 71 games so far this season.