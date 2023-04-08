The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Saturday they have signed University of Toronto goaltender Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout agreement.

Alexander, 23, will serve as the backup to starter Ilya Samsonov when the Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Matt Murray is progressing, according to Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, but hasn't returned to the ice since suffering a head injury earlier this month.

"[Murray's] had some good days of late so the thought was he’d be available to back-up tonight, possibly," Keefe said after morning skate on Saturday.

"That may not be the case now, but working with the medical team just to figure out exactly where that’s at."

The Leafs enter Saturday's contest 46-21-11 and sit second in the Atlantic Division.