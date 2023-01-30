Anunoby expected to be out of the lineup as Raps take on Blazers

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's current Western-conference road trip with a wrist injury, per TSN Raptors Insider Kayla Grey.

Raptors say that imaging has come back on OG Anunoby ‘s left wrist and he will not play for the rest of this trip — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) January 31, 2023

The current plan is for Anunoby to be re-evaluated when the team returns to Toronto after their game on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anunoby suffered the left wrist sprain in the Raptors' 129-117 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

The 25-year-old native of London, England has averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game this season, his sixth with the Raptors. He was selected 23rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana by Toronto and has played his entire career with the team.

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg has reported, teams have been keeping a close eye on the Raptors as their season has not gone according to plan to this point. Anunoby, one of the best defensive forwards in the NBA, has been a player teams are especially interested in acquiring through a trade.

The trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 9, which is just a few days after Anunoby is scheduled to re-evaluated in Toronto.