Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing from his wrist injury, head coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.

Nurse added, however, that Anunoby has not been cleared for contact and will not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday - the team's final game before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Anunoby suffered the left wrist sprain in the Raptors' 129-117 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27.

The 25-year-old native of London, England has averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game this season, his sixth with the Raptors. He was selected 23rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana by Toronto and has played his entire career with the team.

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg has reported, Anunoby has been drawing trade interest ahead of the deadline as one of the best defensive forwards in the NBA.