Toronto takes second shot at advancing to PWHL final in Game 4 vs. Minnesota on TSN

After Toronto opened the playoffs with two shutout victories, Minnesota returned the favour in Game 3. Toronto will now take their second shot at advancing to the first-ever PWHL final on the road in Game 4.

Maddie Rooney made 18 saves for Minnesota as they stayed alive in the best-of-five, semifinal series with a 2-0 victory over Toronto on Monday.

“Like last game the team really helped me out defensively,” Rooney said after the win. “A lot of blocked shots today and clearing the rebounds when they were there, and it was a really fun atmosphere to play in back in our home building.”

The 26-year-old took over in net for Minnesota ahead of Game 2.

Maggie Flaherty and Denisa Křížová each scored their first goal of the playoffs for Minnesota in the win, Liz Schepers picked up an assist on both markers.

Toronto netminder Kristen Campbell, who saw her playoff shutout streak snapped at 142:12, turned away 24 of 26 shots she faced in the loss.

PWHL leading scorer Natalie Spooner left Game 3 with 8:30 remaining in the third period after absorbing a big hit from Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle into the boards in front of the bench.

Spooner was eventually helped into the locker room and did not return to finish the game.

Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull, who scored twice in the opening game of the series, led all players with five shots on goal in the defeat.

If Toronto is victorious at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, they will advance to the inaugural PWHL final against Boston, who completed a sweep of Montreal in their semifinal series on Tuesday.

If Minnesota takes their second straight on home ice the series will return to Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday.

