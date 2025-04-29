Torrance scores in double OT as Generals tip Colts, lead OHL series 3-0

OSHAWA - Luke Torrance scored at 8:44 of the second overtime period and lifted the Oshawa Generals to a 7-6 victory over the visiting Barrie Colts in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night at Tribute Communities Centre.

Colby Barlow had two goals and an assist for the Generals, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship series. The Generals won the first two games in Barrie by scores of 3-1 and 7-1.

Brooks Rogowski, Beckett Sennecke, Noah Powell and Owen Griffin also scored for the Generals, who outshot the visitors 50-40. Luca Marrelli and Sennecke each had two assists.

Riley Patterson scored twice for the Colts, who led 6-5 with 65 seconds left in the third period. Anthony Romani, Cole Beaudoin, Owen Van Steensel and Kashawn Aitcheson netted singles. Brad Gardine and Romani chipped in with two assists apiece.

The Generals went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Colts were 0-for-2.

Game 4 is Thursday in Oshawa.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.