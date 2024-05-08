TSN Delivers Every Game of the 2024 IIHF MEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, Beginning May 10

TORONTO (May 8, 2024) – The world’s top men’s international hockey teams hit the ice for the 2024 IIHF MEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, with TSN and TSN+ delivering all 64 games of the tournament live from Prague and Ostrava, Czechia from May 10-26. Connor Bedard, Owen Power, and Team Canada begin their campaign against Great Britain on Saturday, May 11 at 6 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The network’s complete broadcast schedule for the tournament is available here.

TSN’s Canadian Screen Award-winning play-by-play commentator Gord Miller leads the network’s coverage alongside game analyst and former Team Canada Men’s Worlds forward Mike Johnson. Miller and Johnson deliver the call on-site in Prague for all games in Group A, including Canada’s matchups and all medal round games in Prague. Bryan Mudryk calls Group B matchups in Ostrava, alongside game analyst and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brian Engblom. Lindsay Hamilton and Claire Hanna report live from Prague and Ostrava, providing updates and player interviews throughout the tournament.

TSN’s Laura Diakun and Mark Roe host the network’s in-studio coverage alongside Stanley Cup winner Dave Reid and Carlo Colaiacovo, co-host of TSN 1050 Radio’s morning program FIRST UP.

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, live scores, video analysis, and comprehensive highlights from every game are available on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Hockey fans can turn to TSN’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, for photos, videos, and more from the 2024 IIHF MEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, and BarDown rounds up all the best social reactions and viral moments from the tournament.

French-language coverage of the 2024 IIHF MEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP is available on RDS.